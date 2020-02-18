NBC News/WSJ poll: Sanders opens up double-digit national lead in primary race

Politics

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (NBC) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the pack among his fellow democratic candidates in the race for the presidency.

According to the latest NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll, Bernie Sanders is now the definitive democratic frontrunner with a double-digit lead nationally.

Sanders gets the support of 27% of Democratic primary voters which is unchanged from January.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden now polling at 15%, has dropped 11 points since Iowa and New Hampshire’s nominating contests.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is gaining ground in the Democratic race in the past month sitting now at 14% which is up five points in the past month and helps qualify him for his first presidential debate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also gets 14 percent (down 1 point); and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is at 13 percent (up 6 points).

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota gets support from 7 percent of Democratic primary voters, which is up 2 points since last month.

No other candidate gets more than 2 percent in the poll.

The poll also shows that President Trump’s approval rating stands at 47% and is tied for his all-time high in the poll.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion"

Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City"

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman"

Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!"

62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg"

‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning"

Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development"

Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights"

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss