NBC News/WSJ poll: Sanders opens up double-digit national lead in primary race

TAMPA (NBC) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the pack among his fellow democratic candidates in the race for the presidency.

According to the latest NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll, Bernie Sanders is now the definitive democratic frontrunner with a double-digit lead nationally.

Sanders gets the support of 27% of Democratic primary voters which is unchanged from January.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden now polling at 15%, has dropped 11 points since Iowa and New Hampshire’s nominating contests.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is gaining ground in the Democratic race in the past month sitting now at 14% which is up five points in the past month and helps qualify him for his first presidential debate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also gets 14 percent (down 1 point); and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is at 13 percent (up 6 points).

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota gets support from 7 percent of Democratic primary voters, which is up 2 points since last month.

No other candidate gets more than 2 percent in the poll.

The poll also shows that President Trump’s approval rating stands at 47% and is tied for his all-time high in the poll.