Nancy Pelosi’s lectern stolen by Tampa Bay man during Capitol riot returned to Congress

A lectern belonging to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is displayed before a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington. The news conference is scheduled after a vote on an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nancy Pelosi’s lectern which was stolen from the US Capitol as part of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been returned.

Adam Johnson, 36, from Parrish who was allegedly photographed carrying away the lectern after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was released on a $25,000 bond Monday.

Johnson has been arrested and faces three felony counts of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to reports, Johnson was one of the dozens of people who caused mayhem in Wednesday’s assault. A photo widely shared on social media allegedly shows him smile and wave as he carries off a lectern bearing the official seal of the Speaker of the House.

Johnson’s next court date is Jan. 19.