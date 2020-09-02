Nancy Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon, says it was ‘clearly a setup’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in the hot seat after she got her hair done inside a San Francisco salon before the city had allowed salons to resume indoor operations.

The public found out after surveillance video circulated online showing the longtime California congresswoman inside the eSalon on Monday. It shows her with wet hair and not wearing a mask, KRON reported.

The salon owner said she rents chairs to stylists, one of whom let her know in advance that Pelosi wanted a wash and a blow-dry. California guidelines on salons vary by county, but San Francisco officials had not yet permitted indoor salons to open. The owner said she considered the service “a slap in the face” to business owners who have been forced to close.

Pelosi said the hair salon, that she says she’s been going to for years, set her up. She added that the salon owes her an apology.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” she said Wednesday while addressing reporters in the city. “When they said they were able to accommodate people one person at a time, I trusted that.”

“As it turns out – it was a setup,” she added. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Tuesday was the first day salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen for outdoor services.

The speaker didn’t further address the matter.

