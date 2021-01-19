MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says products were dropped from major retailers after voter fraud claims

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NBC News) MyPillow CEO and ardent Trump supporter Mike Lindell says his products have been dropped by major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s after his repeated false claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

Lindell told NBC Minnesota affiliate KARE on Monday that HEB Stores, Wayfair and Canada’s Today’s Shopping Choice channel had also stopped selling his products. MyPillow, the bedding company with commercials starring Lindell, is based in Chaska, Minnesota.

In an email to NBC News Tuesday morning, Lindell said that “a group has attacked my vendors” and that the retailers called him saying they had been threatened with “a boycott if they don’t comply” and drop his products.

A representative for Today’s Shopping Choice confirmed that MyPillow products would no longer be sold on the channel. Spokespeople for the other retailers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.