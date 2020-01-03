More than 200 members of Congress ask Supreme Court to ‘reconsider’ Roe v. Wade

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 file photo, August Mulvihill, of Norwalk, Iowa, center, holds a sign depicting a wire clothes hanger during a rally at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa, to protest recent abortion bans. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, a federal judge in New York struck down a rule letting health care clinicians object to providing abortions and other services on moral or religious grounds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TAMPA (CNN) – 39 senators and 168 house members are urging the Supreme Court to reconsider — if not overrule — the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

The lawmakers made their plea in a “Friend of the court” brief on Thursday in connection with a challenge to a Louisiana abortion access law due to be heard in March, according to NBC News.

At least two Democrats are among the 207 lawmakers who signed the amicus brief.

The Louisiana case before the court does not directly target Roe. The law at issue requires a doctor to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the facility where the abortion is performed, which critics say is not medically justified.

The signers include Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney of Utah, and Tim Scott of South Carolina as well as Reps. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Steve Chabot of Ohio, according to CNN.

But abortion-rights supporters fear it will give the justices an opportunity to chip away at abortion rights.

It’s the first abortion-related case to be heard by the court since Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch took the bench.

