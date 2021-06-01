MLB faces $100M lawsuit after pulling All-Star Game from Atlanta

Workers load an All-Star sign onto a trailer after it was removed from Truist Park in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.

TAMPA (NBC/AP) – A pro-business group has filed a federal lawsuit against  Major League Baseball, claiming it had no right to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s restrictive voting law.

A Texas-based organization called Job Creators Network filed a lawsuit saying it was victimized by the all-star game’s removal from Atlanta because it “Had to divert resources to address the grave harm to its Atlanta-area members and divert personnel from its fundraising efforts resulting in lower receipts.”

The civil suit is asking for $100 million in damages and a punitive award of up to $1 billion or move the game back to Atlanta.

Two months ago, MLB announced it was pulling the All-Star Game from Truist Park, the Cobb County home of the Atlanta Braves, days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

The All-Star Game is now set to be played on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

