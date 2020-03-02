Mike Bloomberg campaign denounces ‘vandalism’ at St. Pete office

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Bloomberg 2020 campaign press release

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — Mike Bloomberg sent a press release out Sunday denouncing recent vandalism at his St. Petersburg campaign office.

The Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign said its office was vandalized Saturday night in what is a recent pattern of more than a dozen acts of vandalism against campaign offices around the country.

Images shared by the campaign show two signs posted to the office’s windows: “Mike Bloomberg is a racist,” and “Mike Bloomberg is a sexual predator.”

“Acts like this run opposite to our campaign,” Florida State Director, Scott Kosanovich, said. “Mike Bloomberg is running for president to unite our country and party so that we can defeat Donald Trump. We will continue to carry Mike’s message and progressive vision for a better America to all of Florida.”

Bloomberg is a 2020 Democratic candidate for president and former mayor of New York City.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida"

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co."

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today"

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss