TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Democrats claim to be entering a “new chapter” heading into the annual Leadership Blue Conference in Miami Beach this weekend.

”We’ve got momentum, we’ve got energy, we’ve got excitement, which we didn’t have in November and so part of my goal this weekend is to show the people of our state and the people of our nation that this is a different day— this is a new day for Florida Democrats and a new chapter,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said.

Chair of Florida’s Republican party, Christian Ziegler, says they will need more than a sold-out conference.

“They have their work cut out for them. I’m not so sure that a low turnout election or a sold-out dinner is gonna show any rewards when we actually get to a primary and a general election here in the State of Florida,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler also boasted about the recent flip of more Republicans than Democrats registered to vote in the state.

Florida’s new Democratic party chair Nikki Fried doesn’t sugarcoat Democrats’ major losses in the midterm elections. Instead, she sees it as the time to shake things up.

“I took that gavel on February 25th, I said, all of the internal divisiveness is gonna have to come to an end,” Fried said.

If Florida, Democrats don’t want a repeat of 2022. Their “new chapter” will need broadly appealing candidates and an influx of national funding, but perhaps a sign that’s coming is this weekend’s sold-out conference.