Michelle Obama will have second California elementary school named after her

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Former First Lady Michelle Obama reads to students at Para Los Niños on November 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. This is not the school being named after Obama. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, California (CNN) – Michelle Obama is getting another school named after her.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District Board in Northern California has voted to rename one of its elementary schools after the former first lady.

The president of the parent-teacher association requested changing the name of Wilson Elementary to coincide with the unveiling of the new building.

The school was originally named after President Woodrow Wilson when it was constructed in the 1920s.

This will be the second elementary school in California to be named after Michelle Obama. An elementary school in Panorama City is also named after her.

