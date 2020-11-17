Michelle Obama slams Trump on presidential transition

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Monday criticized President Donald Trump over the election, urging a “smooth transition of power” to the next president.

“Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party,” Obama wrote on Instagram.

“To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game,” she added.

The post follows Joe Biden being announced the President-elect and President Trump refusing to acknowledge Biden as the next president.

In her post, Obama also recalled what the transition was like to the Trump administration at the end of her husband’s term.

She said she was “hurt and disappointed” when Trump won the election, but said she chose to “listen” to the decision of the American people.

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me,” Obama wrote. “Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside.”

“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego,” she added.

“So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history,” Obama wrote.

Trump continues to allege a “rigged election” without evidence.

Over the weekend, he tweeted, “I concede NOTHING!”