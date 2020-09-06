Michael Cohen book: Trump hired ‘faux-bama’

FILE – In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. Michael Cohen’s tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed his former fixer in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – President Trump reportedly once hired an Obama impersonator to yell at, according to a new tell-all book by his former lawyer.

Michael Cohen said Trump was “so obsessed with Obama,” that he made a video berating and “firing” the former president.

Also in the book, Cohen describes Trump as a “cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”

He also said Trump is interested in using the presidency exclusively for his personal financial benefit.

In a statement to the Washington Post, the White House press secretary said, “Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and a disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility and its unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies.”

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to nine counts of federal crimes.

Cohen’s new book “Disloyal: A Memoir” will be in stores Tuesday.

