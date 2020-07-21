Melania Trump surprises first responders with lunch made by White House chefs

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: White House, @FLOTUS

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Melania Trump made a surprise visit to a fire department in Washington D.C. last week to deliver a donation of boxed lunches prepared by White House chefs.

The First Lady also met with police officers from the neighboring DC Metropolitan Police Department during her visit.

She handed out boxed lunches, Be Best tote bags, reusable face masks, and hand sanitizer.

The White House said Melania spent most of the visit engaging in conversation about daily work life and how they have handled working during the coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss