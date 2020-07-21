Melania Trump surprises first responders with lunch made by White House chefs

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Melania Trump made a surprise visit to a fire department in Washington D.C. last week to deliver a donation of boxed lunches prepared by White House chefs.

The First Lady also met with police officers from the neighboring DC Metropolitan Police Department during her visit.

She handed out boxed lunches, Be Best tote bags, reusable face masks, and hand sanitizer.

The White House said Melania spent most of the visit engaging in conversation about daily work life and how they have handled working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members for a great conversation at Engine Company 9 fire station. Your work is essential to keeping our citizens & youth safe, & proof that we must work together to build stronger connections between first responders & communities. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/aKXdmPyjdJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 18, 2020

LATEST STORIES: