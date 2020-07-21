Melania Trump surprises first responders with lunch made by White House chefs

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Melania Trump made a surprise visit to a fire department in Washington D.C. last week to deliver a donation of boxed lunches prepared by White House chefs.
The First Lady also met with police officers from the neighboring DC Metropolitan Police Department during her visit.
She handed out boxed lunches, Be Best tote bags, reusable face masks, and hand sanitizer.
The White House said Melania spent most of the visit engaging in conversation about daily work life and how they have handled working during the coronavirus pandemic.
