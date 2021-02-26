LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

McConnell says he would ‘absolutely’ support Trump as 2024 nominee

Politics

by: Dartunorro Clark

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump, left, hugs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, as he comes up on stage during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NBC News) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday that he would “absolutely” support former President Donald Trump if he won the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“Well, there’s a lot to happen between now and ’24,” McConnell said in an interview with Fox News. “I’ve got at least four members that I think are planning to run for president, plus some governors and others. There’s no incumbent, a wide-open race, and should be fun for you all to cover.”

Asked whether he would support Trump, who has hinted at a second run, if he became the Republican nominee, McConnell said, “Absolutely.” Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., have also been mentioned as potential candidates.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss