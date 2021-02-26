McConnell says he would ‘absolutely’ support Trump as 2024 nominee

President Donald Trump, left, hugs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, as he comes up on stage during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NBC News) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday that he would “absolutely” support former President Donald Trump if he won the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“Well, there’s a lot to happen between now and ’24,” McConnell said in an interview with Fox News. “I’ve got at least four members that I think are planning to run for president, plus some governors and others. There’s no incumbent, a wide-open race, and should be fun for you all to cover.”

Asked whether he would support Trump, who has hinted at a second run, if he became the Republican nominee, McConnell said, “Absolutely.” Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., have also been mentioned as potential candidates.

Mitch McConnell says he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump in 2024 if he won the party’s nomination. pic.twitter.com/9wZvMH5ZlY — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 25, 2021

