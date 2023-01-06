TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s day four of the battle over who will become the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. After losing numerous ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy is starting to gain momentum.

During two floor votes Friday, a total of 15 Republicans switched to support Mccarthy, putting him one step closer to becoming speaker.

Two members of Congress out of Florida who were holding out on supporting Mccarthy changed their vote today in his favor.

Pinellas County Representative-elect Anna Paulina Luna hasn’t been sworn in yet, but is already catching attention on the floor.

From the beginning, Luna has been a part of the 20 Republicans opposing McCarthy. Along with several others, she flipped her vote Friday, saying on the floor the switch was “pending negotiations in good faith.”

After being nominated for the speakership himself, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds switched in support of McCarthy.

That leaves Congressman Matt Gaetz as the only representative out of Florida not voting for McCarthy. During a floor vote Wednesday, Gaetz proposed former President Donald Trump as speaker of the house.

The house will reconvene at 10 p.m. and Mccarthy is expected to have meetings between now and then to round up the votes he’ll need to become Speaker of the House.