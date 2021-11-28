Matthew McConaughey won’t run for Texas governor in 2022

Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey will not run for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate.

The 52-year-old Academy Award winner said in a video posted Sunday night that political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.”

He said he would instead focus on supporting businesses and foundations that he said are creating pathways for others to succeed.

The Texas governor’s race is already shaping up to be one of the nation’s highest-profile contests in 2022. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, coming off failed bids for the U.S. Senate and president, announced that he was getting in the race.

In a poll earlier this year, 45% of Texas voters said they would support McConaughey over Abbott if the actor decided to run for governor. Thirty-three percent said they’d support Abbott over McConaughey and 22% said they’d vote for someone else.

The poll surveyed 1,126 registered adult voters — a group composed of 30% Democrats, 37% Republicans and 33% who don’t identify as either.