Marianne Williamson ends presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at a the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Author Marianne Williamson announced Friday she’s ending her bid to become president.

Williamson was part of a crowded but dwindling field of Democrats hoping to defeat President Donald Trump in November. She announced her decision in a letter to her supporters.

“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” she wrote. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them.”

Williamson had not qualified for next week’s Democratic debate, according to CNN. The news outlet reports that the author had also laid off her campaign staff nationally last week.

