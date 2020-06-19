‘Manipulated media’: Twitter adds warning to Trump tweet again

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twitter has added another warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

The President had tweeted out a video doctored version of a 2019 viral video that showed a black and a white toddler hugging.

In the version Trump shared, the video has been edited with a fake CNN headline that says, “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby” with a followup headline that read “Racisy baby probably Trump voter”

This is the third time the president has been flagged for a tweet the first time applied fact checks to two of his tweets and a second was in regards to “glorifying violence” following protests over the death of George Floyd.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss