‘Manipulated media’: Twitter adds warning to Trump tweet again

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twitter has added another warning to one of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

The President had tweeted out a video doctored version of a 2019 viral video that showed a black and a white toddler hugging.

In the version Trump shared, the video has been edited with a fake CNN headline that says, “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby” with a followup headline that read “Racisy baby probably Trump voter”

This is the third time the president has been flagged for a tweet the first time applied fact checks to two of his tweets and a second was in regards to “glorifying violence” following protests over the death of George Floyd.

