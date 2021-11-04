‘Make daylight saving permanent:’ Rick Scott calls on Senate to pass Sunshine Protection Act

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sen. Rick Scott added his voice to calls for a permanent daylight saving time across the country, endorsing the legislation filed by Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan to set the clock permanently forward.

The endorsement from Scott, R-FL, follows his previous co-sponsorship of the Sunshine Protection Act, a federal bill he’s supported since Buchanan, R-FL, and Rubio, R-FL, filed it in 2019.

There were no senatorial co-sponsors to the version filed in 2018.

Scott issued a statement of support for the bill on Thursday, saying it was time for Congress to act.

“Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary. We need to give families in Florida more sunshine, not less! I’m proud to be leading this bipartisan legislation with Senator Rubio that makes a much-needed change and benefits so many in Florida and across the nation. It’s time for Congress to act, and we can begin by having the U.S. Senate pass this good bill today,” Scott said in a statement.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7 for 2021.

The legislation on the federal level has extra importance in Florida, where a 2018 law passed to make the change of time permanent, but is entirely contingent on federal passage to take effect.