Local politics for the week of September 22

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Opioids and harmful algae may not be leading the headlines as they did a year ago, but help is still needed, and lawmakers are stepping in.

State lawmakers will be in Tampa on Tuesday to talk education.

Florida State Representatives Chris Latvala and Ralph Massullo will be taking part in the State of Education event.

The program is hosted by Education Connection. Spearheaded by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the goal is to develop workforce talent and inspire academic and business partnerships.

The event will be held on Tuesday at the University Club of Tampa. Registration starts at 7:30.

Complete details on the event and biographies for the moderator and panelists can be found here.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and Sarasota wants to help you get to the polls.

The county supervisor of elections is holding voter registration drives across the county.

Similar events will be held throughout the bay area.

This week, congressional lawmakers will be talking algae.

The US House will discuss revisions to the South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act. House Bill 335 would require an assessment and an action plan to reduce harmful algae blooms in the greater Everglades region.

Over the past few years, thousands of Floridians have died from the nationwide opioid epidemic.

This week, the US House will be discussing House Bill 3722, the Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act.

The task force would be focused on preventing opioids from crossing the border into the country.

This week a push to get the vaping epidemic under control after an eighth death.

Leaders in Washington will hold hearings to consider banning certain flavors of e-cigarettes.

Officials from the FDA and CDC are both expected to testify before a House panel on the dangers of vaping.