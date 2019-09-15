Local politics for the week of September 15

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Congressional leaders will be tackling some hot button issues this week and presidential candidates will be jumping right into the fray.

On Monday, a congressional committee will be in Tampa Bay to talk homelessness.

The US House Subcommittee on Economic Opportunities will hold an official hearing called “Combatting homelessness in the Tampa Bay area.”

The group will explore the best practices used in the region and identify gaps that need improvement.

Congressman Gus Bilirakis and other members of the Florida congressional delegation will be there. It will be at the West Pasco Board of County Commission Meeting Room located at 7530 Little Road in New Port Richey. It will start at 10:00 a.m.

This week, the US House will discuss a ban on crib bumpers. The Safe Cribs Act of 2019 would ban the manufacture and the sale of crib bumpers.

Officials say they pose a risk because babies could become trapped and they also pose a strangulation risk.

On Wednesday in DC, Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor will hold a hearing on the global youth climate movement. She and other congressional leaders will be meeting with young activists from around the country and around the world to address climate change.

This comes ahead of upcoming climate meetings that will be held at the United Nations in New York.

This Thursday, presidential candidates will be gathering at Georgetown University. Democratic and Republican candidates are participating in the Climate Forum 2020. This is a two-day forum with young voters on the issue of climate change.