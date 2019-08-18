Local politics for the week of August 18th

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week, local lawmakers will tackle issues to save the environment, and save lives.

On Monday the city of Sarasota will decide whether to ban plastic straws and foam trays.

The city commission will make a final vote on a new ordinance to ban polystyrene products and single-use drinking straws from the city-owned property, city-sanctioned special events, and in city-issued sidewalk cafe permits.

Once approved, the ban will take effect in January.

On Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be in Lutz for an anti-human trafficking event. She’ll be joined by Congressman Gus Bilirakis and local sheriffs. The group will be raising awareness and money in the fight against human trafficking.

The Florida Department of Health estimates more than 20 million men, women and children worldwide are victims of human trafficking.

Florida ranks as the third-highest trafficking destination in America, with half of all victims under the age of 18.

The event will be held Wednesday at The Tavern at Cheval Golf Club from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will be holding a meeting on Monday. Made up of citizens and community leaders, they will be discussing improvements and safety enhancements for important corridors such as US Highway 19.

A recent study found the bay area is one of the most dangerous places for pedestrians in the US. The meeting will be 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday 310 Court Street, 1 st Floor Conf. Room in Clearwater.