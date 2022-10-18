The “Before You Vote” debate runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Live coverage begins online at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the whole event live, on WFLA.com.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Val Demings, will face off in person for Florida’s only U.S. Senate debate on Tuesday.

The two senate candidates, vying for a chance to preserve or change up the upper chamber’s status quo, will use the opportunity to tell voters who they are, and where they stand on key issues affecting Americans.

Rubio, the incumbent Republican, has served as one of Florida’s U.S. senators since 2011.

Demings, a former law enforcement officer, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2017 to 2022.

Below, you’ll be able to catch the key moments during the debate, brought to you in real time on WFLA.com.