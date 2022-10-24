The “Before You Vote” debate runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. Live coverage begins online at 6 p.m. You can watch the whole event live, on WFLA.com.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The November midterm elections are just two weeks away and Florida’s two candidates for governor, incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, will duke it out in a debate Monday night.

Both candidates have political backgrounds, and say that their vision for Florida is what’s best for voters.

Floridians will have the ultimate say on Nov. 8 but before that, they’ll be able to watch both DeSantis and Crist weigh in on the big issues, brought to you in real-time on WFLA.com.