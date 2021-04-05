Former Gaetz staffer holds press conference about ‘FBI encounter’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unnamed former staff member for Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01) will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss a “recent encounter with the FBI.”

The event will take place at 12 p.m. ET in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

The Justice Department is said to be investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws after he allegedly paid her to travel with him, the Associated Press reported.

Gaetz has denied all accusations against him. On Friday, his communications’ director, Luke Ball resigned.

