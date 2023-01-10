BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs.

The event is expected to start at 9:15 a.m.

The governor will be joined by Secretary Shawn Hamilton of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains.

The topic for the speaking engagement was not disclosed with the scheduling announcement.

Watch live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.