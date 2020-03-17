Live blog: Florida primary election results

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida polls have closed.

Multiple polls and sources have given former vice president Joe Biden a notable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders. Stay with WFLA+ as we live blog the results of Florida’s primary election.

Here is our live coverage from throughout the evening (Updates go from most recent to oldest):

8:33 p.m

Citrus County Supervisor of Elections has counted all 83,417 of the ballots cast in the elections, with 60 percent of votes going to former Vice President Joe Biden.

8:21 p.m

With more than 200 delegates up for grabs, winning Florida’s primary could solidify Biden’s position as the Democratic presidential nominee.

7:55 p.m.

Joe Biden is taking an early lead. With 57 percent fo Florida’s precincts reporting, Biden leads 60.5 percent to Sanders’ 22.7 percent.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump leads by an unsurprising landslide of 93.4 percent, with 44 percent of precincts reporting.

Many polling locations are reporting a significantly lower turnout because of precinct changes and coronavirus concerns.