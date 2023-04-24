TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — After a letter and a committee motion Monday, subpoenas will be heading to two organizations in Florida that have backed “gender-affirming care.”

The GOP-led legislature has made several moves to essentially ban gender dysphoria treatments for minors in the state.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner called for a state investigation into two medical associations that support gender-affirming care.

A day later, lawmakers in the House Health and Human Services Committee readied formal demands for information from the medical associations they suspect have been compromised by “radical gender ideology.”

“We wanna understand if this was science-driven or politically driven. We suspect it was politically driven,” said State Rep. Randy Fine, chair of the committee.

The subpoenas will head to the Florida Psychiatric Society and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Fine will oversee the investigation.

“The subpoenas itself shouldn’t bother anyone. All we’re trying to do is get information on something that’s been very opaque and very hidden.” Fine said.

But Democrats call the investigation an unprecedented witch hunt.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani wants to see medical organizations that have disavowed gender-affirming care added to the list of subpoenas, saying it will make things less one-sided.

“It’s just so hypocritical and it’s incredibly one-sided. There’s a clear political bias to conduct a witch hunt for political gain,” Eskamani said.

Now these two subpoenas will be drafted by the committee chair and sent off to the House Speaker for approval. Once they get the green light they could be headed to these two organizations within a day.