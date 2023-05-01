Lawmakers are considering sealing the governor’s travel records. Republicans say it’s about the governor’s safety and security while Democrats say it’s about the safety of the governor’s political ambitions.

Lawmakers readied the bill Monday for a final vote on Tuesday. The bill would make all travel logs of the governor, the state’s cabinet members, legislative leaders, and the Chief Justice exempt from public record requests.

Also, the bill is retroactive, meaning if signed into law any records regarding protection, travel, and potential threats in the past, present and future would be sealed.

“That’s what the bill is about, safety and security,” State Rep. Jeff Holcolmb said.

State Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby says there’s a presidential—not practical—reason for the legislation.

“Once again we are seeing the legislature being a political arm of the governor and his campaign,” Rayner-Goolsby said.

The sponsor of the House bill says Democrats are getting worked up over nothing.

“I don’t know why they’re concerned, I think they’re trying to play politics,” State Rep. Jeff Holcolmb said.

The governor weighed in Monday at a press conference in Titusville.

“It’s not necessarily something I came up with,” DeSantis said. “Some people can agree with it, some cannot but I think it’s motivated by security concerns.”

The bill is set for a vote in the House Tuesday and is expected to pass. Then it’s off to the governor who is expected to sign it into law.