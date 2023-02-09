TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The state’s migrant relocation program is getting revamped this week in Tallahassee.

Lawmakers are considering repealing the previous program and creating a new one allowing Gov. Ron DeSantis to move migrants anywhere in the country.

Republicans are rapidly pushing a new version of the state’s migrant transportation program during this week’s special session.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo claims this special session was called because of a lawsuit he brought against the DeSantis.

The lawsuit claims the governor misused state funds to fly a group of migrants from Texas to Florida and on to Martha’s Vineyard.

“This is the week of clean up on aisle five as one member, maybe on the other side of the aisle,” Pizzo said. “We’re cleaning up an immigration program I think tomorrow or the next day is going to be found to be unconstitutional.”

The bill carried by Tampa lawmaker Sen. Blaise Ingoglia would move the program under Florida’s Department of Emergency Management, allocating another $10 million to the relocation of “unauthorized aliens” from anywhere in the country not just Florida

“Why would we want to bring ’em here and set them up to fail when we can send them to another jurisdiction? Sanctuary city? Sanctuary states have already said that they’re gonna take care of ’em. To me, that’s just common sense,” Ingoglia said.

Lawmakers wrapped up debating the bill Wednesday, moving it one step closer to the governor’s desk.