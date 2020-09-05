Largest police union in the US endorses Trump in 2020 race

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Fraternal Order of Police endorsed President Trump’s reelection on Friday, saying he has the “full and enthusiastic support” of its more than 355,000 members.

The largest law enforcement labor organization in the country announced they “unanimously voted to endorse” President Trump.

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election,” Yoes said. “Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months. President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day. The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

The FOP went on to tout their support as “one of the most sought-after endorsements by candidates running for the presidency.”

The FOP endorsed former President George H.W. Bush in 1992, former President Bill Clinton in 1996, former President George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, the late Sen. John McCain in 2008, and Trump in 2016. The FOP did not endorse any candidate—former President Barack Obama or now-Sen. Mitt Romney—in 2012.

President Trump took to Twitter to thank the FOP for their support.