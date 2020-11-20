LIVE NOW /
Lara Trump considering running for Senate in North Carolina: reports

Politics

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump listens to Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump, speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and wife of Eric Trump, is considering a run for Senate in 2022, the New York Times reports.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) has said he will retire at the end of his term, leaving a seat up for grabs in 2022.

Trump, 38, is a former personal trainer and television producer.

She married Eric Trump in 2014 and worked as a senior advisor on the president’s 2020 campaign.

