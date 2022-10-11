(NBC News) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council stepped down from her leadership role Monday after an audio recording of racist remarks surfaced.

Nury Martinez apologized in a statement as she announced her resignation.

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” she said.

In comments during a meeting last year, Martinez likened a colleague’s Black son, who was 2 years old at the time, to an animal and seemed to imply that the county’s progressive district attorney shouldn’t be supported because he might be popular with Black Angelenos.

The 2021 audio from a political strategy meeting attended by a handful of Latino Democrats on the council was first reported Sunday by the Los Angeles Times.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.