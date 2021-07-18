Kamala Harris heads to Walter Reed for routine checkup, White House says

WASHINGTON DC. (NBC) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Water Reed Medical Hospital on Sunday for a routine exam.

White House officials say there isn’t any indication at this time that the appointment is related to the vice president’s meeting last week with Texas Democratic lawmakers, a few of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19.

The vice president avoided exposure to COVID-19 when she met in Washington, D.C. with Texas lawmakers who had left the state to protest a Republican bid to tighten voting restrictions.

Two of the legislators at the meeting on Tuesday were reported to have tested positive.