Kamala Harris heads to Walter Reed for routine checkup, White House says

Politics

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON DC. (NBC) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Water Reed Medical Hospital on Sunday for a routine exam.

White House officials say there isn’t any indication at this time that the appointment is related to the vice president’s meeting last week with Texas Democratic lawmakers, a few of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19.

The vice president avoided exposure to COVID-19 when she met in Washington, D.C. with Texas lawmakers who had left the state to protest a Republican bid to tighten voting restrictions.

Two of the legislators at the meeting on Tuesday were reported to have tested positive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss