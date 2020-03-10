Joe Biden tells worker ‘you’re full of s***’ during argument over gun control in Detroit

DETROIT (CNN) – Michigan voters are already casting their ballots in the state’s primary.

But Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had an encounter with an unhappy voter.

The former vice president was touring a Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit when a worker confronted him about gun rights.

The exchange got heated — and Biden fired back about his second amendment stance.

MAN: “You are actively trying to end our second amendment right and take away our guns.”

BIDEN: “You’re full of sh**. I did not—no, no, shush. Shush. I support the second amendment. The second amendment- just like right now if you yelled fire, that’s not free speech. And from the very beginning, I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt, guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon, I’m not taking your gun away at all. You need 100 rounds?”

MAN: “You and Beto say you’re going to take our guns…”

BIDEN: “I did not say that. That’s not true. I did not say that.”

According to Biden’s campaign website, the former vice president wants to ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require background checks for all gun sales, and stop guns and bullets from being sold online.

