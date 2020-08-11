Joe Biden names Kamala Harris his running mate for 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his running mate Tuesday for the upcoming presidential election: Kamala Harris.

In a tweet, Biden referred to the California senator as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

Harris tweeted the she was “honored” to join Biden on the Democratic ticket and would “do what it takes” to make him president.

“@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us, she said. “And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals.”

Former President Barack Obama tweeted shortly after the announcement saying Harris is “more than prepared for the job.”

“She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake,” Obama said. “This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.

Harris and Biden are the presumptive Democratic nominees who will appear on the ticket together in November, running against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

After months of speculation and weeks of anticipation, news broke Tuesday afternoon that Biden had finally made his pick for vice president. Biden committed earlier this year to select a woman as his running mate.

A long list of potential VP picks floated around throughout the summer. In addition to Harris, the list included Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice.

South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn said last week he had been talking to Biden ahead of the VP announcement.

“The vice president is doing what he oughta do and that is allowing his vetters to do their work, do the polling that is necessary and then, when you go through the results of all of that, then you let your heart and your head take a look,” Clyburn said.

But Republican National Committee Spokesperson Liz Harrington said all the options are out of touch with America.

“His shortlist has shown they are not shying away whatsoever from the left-wing fringe of their party and that’s who really will be running things,” she said.

Biden’s announcement on Tuesday comes less than a week before the start of the Democratic National Convention. Harris is scheduled to speak at the convention on Wednesday night. Biden will speak Thursday.

