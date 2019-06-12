Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Joe Biden: If I’m elected, we’re going to cure cancer

Politics

by: WCMH

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden_1556527441915.jpg.jpg

TAMPA (WMCH/CNN) – Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden vowed that if he is elected president, “we’re going to cure cancer,” according to CNN.

“I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes in America: We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments came at a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa where he expressed the difficulty of losing a family member, according to reports.

Biden’s son Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss