Joe Biden coming to Tampa this Thursday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Tampa this week.

The event’s location has yet to be announced but doors will open at 5 p.m. This comes following Former Second Lady Jill Biden’s appearance on Sunday.

NEW: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Tampa this Thursday.@JoeBiden campaign just announced a Get Out the Vote event at 5pm on Thursday, location TBA.@WFLA #flapol — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 10, 2020

The Presidential Preference Primary is on Tuesday, March 17.

The Presidential Preference Primary is on Tuesday, March 17.

