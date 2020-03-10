Joe Biden coming to Tampa this Thursday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Tampa this week.
The event’s location has yet to be announced but doors will open at 5 p.m. This comes following Former Second Lady Jill Biden’s appearance on Sunday.
The Presidential Preference Primary is on Tuesday, March 17.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
