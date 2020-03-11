Joe Biden cancels rally in Tampa due to coronavirus concerns

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has canceled his visit to Tampa due to concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden instead will deliver his remarks in Wilmington, Delaware responding to the coronavirus.

The announcement comes just hours after both Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Biden abruptly canceled scheduled rallies Tuesday night in Ohio out of caution for spreading the coronavirus.

Prior to canceling, Biden’s visit to Tampa was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12.

The Democratic National Committee has also announced that the party’s next debate, being held Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience, “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.”

Florida’s presidential preference primary election will take place on Tuesday, March 17.