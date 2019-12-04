Jimmy Carter ‘feeling better’ after latest hospitalization

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Amis)

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former U.S. president is already feeling better after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Monday that the 95-year-old was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home,” her statement said.

Carter’s recent health challenges have included surviving cancer and hip replacement surgery. He helped build a Habitat for Humanity home in October despite hitting his head in a fall, and then fractured his pelvis in another fall. He was released last Wednesday from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after surgery to relieve bleeding on his brain.

