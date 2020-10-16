Jill Biden coming to Tampa Bay area on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Jill Biden is visiting the Tampa Bay area in hopes of helping her husband get elected.

The Biden campaign announced, Jill will be at the “Get Out the Vote Drive-in Rally” in St. Petersburg at 6:40 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. will also be in the Tampa Bay area on Friday and will be in Clearwater for a “Make America Great Again” event at 3 p.m. on Friday. 

