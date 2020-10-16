Jill Biden coming to Tampa Bay area on Friday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Jill Biden is visiting the Tampa Bay area in hopes of helping her husband get elected.

The Biden campaign announced, Jill will be at the “Get Out the Vote Drive-in Rally” in St. Petersburg at 6:40 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. will also be in the Tampa Bay area on Friday and will be in Clearwater for a “Make America Great Again” event at 3 p.m. on Friday.

