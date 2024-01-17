TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned against demonizing Trump supporters.

“I think people should be a little more respectful of our fellow citizens,” Dimon said.

Dimon, who has been an outspoken critic of former President Trump since his arrival on the political scene eight years ago, went on to say, “I do not like how [Trump] said things about Mexico … but he was not wrong about some of these critical issues, and that is why they are voting for him.”

In recent weeks, President Biden and his re-election campaign have made terms like “extreme MAGA Republicans” a central part of their campaign messaging. However, Dimon, who has thrown his support behind former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential election, warned Democrats away from “scapegoating” Trump supporters.

“I think this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden’s election campaign,” Dimon said.

Former President Donald Trump remains the clear fronter runner in the Republican field, and all signs point towards a Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 presidential election.

According to polling conducted by The Hill, former President Trump currently holds a one-point lead over President Biden in a head-to-head matchup.