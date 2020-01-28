Iowans use variety of sources when deciding which candidate to support

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Voters in Iowa often get the chance to see the candidates in person since the state holds the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

But it turns out Iowans are not relying on in-person meetings alone to pick a candidate to support. They are using a variety of sources.

A new Iowa State University study lists the most frequently used sources when making a decision. National network news lands at the top and seeing candidates in person falls to the bottom.

Other sources that landed near the top of the list were campaign advertising, discussion with family and friends and local TV news.

The study also listed the most important sources for people when they decide who to support. National network news topped that list as well, followed by debates, local TV news, cable news and internet news sources.

You can find the list and other information here.