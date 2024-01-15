TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After months of campaigning, Republican presidential candidates face their first test of the 2024 primary season: the Iowa caucuses.

Voters across the state descend on their local caucus sites Monday amid frigid temperatures. Forecasters warned it could be the coldest Iowa caucus date on record.

The winner of the state’s caucuses is expected to get a boost heading into New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary next week, but the results don’t always spell success for the rest of the campaign season. Still, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are hoping for a strong showing against former President Donald Trump, the presumed front-runner.

The latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows Trump with a nearly 30-point lead over the other candidates. His supporters appear to be the most enthusiastic, which could bolster turnout despite the brutal weather conditions. Aides for multiple campaigns and longtime Iowa political observers have suggested the weather could sharply depress turnout.

The poll indicates Haley and DeSantis have near-equal support, though Haley has a slight lead. DeSantis faces pressure to build momentum off a potential second-place showing and hopes to overcome the various hiccups that have loomed over his campaign.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, both speaking at the at the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DeSantis lost footing in the polls as Republican voters rallied around Trump in the wake of his criminal indictments. In a campaign that has been overshadowed by technical glitches, staffing shake-ups and footwear-focused social media theories, DeSantis’ path to the presidency is not quite clear.

The DeSantis campaign and its allies are betting big on Iowa, having spent tens of millions on television ads, just shy of Haley’s total. Rumors of DeSantis dropping out of the race circulated ahead of the caucus, leaving some to wonder if Iowa could be his first and final primary contest.

“The question is really does DeSantis drop out? I think that’s the only big question that’s going to be answered,” Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, told The Hill. “I don’t think he’s going to win, but if he finishes a distant third, he’s going to drop out. I mean, he has nowhere to go after that.”

Last month, the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC pulled ad buys from both Iowa and New Hampshire. A DeSantis spokesperson insisted that the governor will continue on the campaign trail regardless of his showing in Iowa.

“It’s like an NFL season,” David Polyansky, deputy campaign manager for DeSantis, told The Hill. “You have game after game. Iowa is the first game. It deservedly gets all of the attention, because it’s the first one on the calendar, but on that night, we’re all going to pick up and fly out of here and go campaign elsewhere.”

DeSantis is scheduled to appear at a CNN town hall on Tuesday ahead of the next primary contest in New Hampshire on January 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.