Insults lobbed at President Biden causes unrest on Florida house floor

Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini is shown after speaking during a legislative session, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – While the Florida House debated legislation banning vaccine mandates Wednesday, lawmakers erupted into a rare verbal altercation when a Republican lawmaker twice called President Biden a tyrant.

“We don’t know if he’s really the President if that was your question, but he is a tyrant nonetheless,” said State Representative Anthony Sabatini.

House Democrats demanded Sabatini be reprimanded for the remarks.

Multiple times during debate Democrats were asked to keep their comments to the subject of the bill after making comments about Gov. DeSantis.

“Any comments regarding the President of the United States, President Biden, any comments related to the Governor of the State of Florida, Ron DeSantis, those comments should not be made in this chamber,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Bryan Aliva addressing the chamber after the outburst.

Following the conclusion of the session, Democratic lawmakers called Sabatini’s remarks political theater.