Breaking News
Baby still missing after suspect from Miami-Dade Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Increased Civics education approved by Florida House committee

Politics

by: Mike Vasilinda

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Civics education could soon be coming to a high school near you if it’s not already being taught.

A House committee in the State Capitol voted Wednesday to increase civics teachings for the 2021 school year.

One in three people could not name all three branches of government in a 2018 survey by Annenberg Public Policy Center.

We put the question to teens from the After School All-Stars program touring the Capitol.

“Legislator, Senate and….wait its the judicial system and the legislative system,” said Miami student Issabela Martinez.

Seconds later Martinez finally got it right.

“Executive, yea executive,” said Martinez.

Arianna Jireh of Tampa hit all three right away.

“I learned it in my seventh grade, no, my sixth-grade civics class,” said Jireh.

A House committee voted unanimously for State Representative Ben Diamond’s bill to increase civics education.

The courses must be nonpartisan and promote civil discourse.

“One of the key goals of this bill is to help young people be able to consider differing points of view, differing perspectives on a problem,” said Diamond.

Not only would kids learn about the country’s history, but they would also have to have a hands-on project.

The Legislation has the full support of the Governor.

“You know, everyone is on their devices all the time. Stand up, look someone in the eye. Make an argument. Take a position. Get engaged in a given take on a one on one basis like that, and I think that’s a good opportunity for students,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

And Diamond thanks his parents, whom he called “consummate volunteers” for his interest in public service.

Civics is already mandated in Florida middle schools. This legislation would mandate it in high school and students could earn public service credit for Bright Futures scholarship by participating in a civic activity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay man still paying for monitoring service for deceased wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man still paying for monitoring service for deceased wife"

DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers

Thumbnail for the video titled "DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers"

Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers"

Archaeologist excavate Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archaeologist excavate Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion"

Polk County pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County pursuit"

the Vipers newest wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, hurt his leg in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers newest wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, hurt his leg in practice on Wednesday"

'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island"

Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos"

Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County"

Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning."

Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby"

Father of missing Miami-Dade infant found dead in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father of missing Miami-Dade infant found dead in Pasco County"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss