‘In God We Trust’ signs to be posted at South Dakota public schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (WFLA/NBC) – South Dakota public schools are making changes this summer to comply with a new state law that requires the schools to display the motto “In God We Trust”.

The law says the motto has to be in a common area where students are most likely to see it, and can take the form of a plaque, artwork, or another form, but has to be at least a square foot in size.

The law has stirred up some controversy earlier this year, Stevens High School students came up with an alternative design to be more inclusive, but since then, there haven’t been any new developments.

“There’s certainly been some discussion from members of our community about sort of the controversy around it to a certain extent, but it is law, we do have to follow it and so, that is why it is up across our district.” RCAS Public Information Manager Katy Urban said

Public schools staff have spent the summer putting up the motto in each of the district’s 23 schools.