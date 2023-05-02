TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An immigration reform package is headed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

Republican lawmakers gave SB 1718 final approval Tuesday. The bill would crack down on illegal immigration in the Sunshine State.

This was another one of those bills that had lawmakers fiercely divided. Republicans say it protects Floridians while Democrats call it inhumane.

The bill enforces new punishments for knowingly transporting or hiring undocumented migrants in Florida. Also, new E-verify requirements for businesses with 25 or more employees.

Republican lawmakers say the state’s action is a result of federal inaction on illegal immigration.

“We can’t just sit idly by, there’s things that the state can do to mitigate the issues,” State Rep. Berny Jacques said.

State Rep. Kiyan Michael lost her son in a car accident that involved an undocumented driver. Michael is co-sponsoring the policy and called its passage a “double edged sword.”

“Finally victims of illegal immigration crimes will have a much louder voice thanks to the state of Florida. At the same time my heart is broken because I know that like my son those children won’t come back.”

The legislation also sets aside $12 million for the state’s migrant relocation program, which last year flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

Migrants like Thomas Kennedy call the bill cruel.

“It’s painful to see our tax dollars being spent in this sort of crap that is just divisive, hateful and accomplishes nothing not just for immigrants but for all Floridians,” Kennedy said.

Meanwhile Democrats felt the policy was less about immigration and more about the governor’s potential 2024 plans.

“It is a federal issue, so why do states like Florida and Texas insist on trying to stick their noses into it? I think the reason they do that is because they’re hoping to score votes with conservative voters,” State Rep. Fentrice Driskell said.

The bill now heads to the governor who is expected to sign it despite it missing some of his initial proposal requests.