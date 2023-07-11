Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he would not be former President Donald Trump’s running mate if given the opportunity to join him on the ticket.

“I don’t think so. I’m not a No. 2 guy,” DeSantis said on the “Wisconsin Right Now” radio show, saying he would rather stay on as governor because the vice presidency “doesn’t really have any authority.”

Asked about his own thoughts on a running mate, DeSantis said, “It’s a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage.”

“I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first,” he added.

