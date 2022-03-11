‘I am sorry’: Disney CEO apologizes for silence on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen at the theme park, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine following new laws passed by the state’s legislature last week that limit employers’ power to require vaccinations, according to a memo sent to employees. The company informed employees in a memo sent Friday that it has paused the requirement due to the state legislature’s action during a special session last week, and because of an appeal court’s temporary delay of federal vaccination guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Orlando Sentinel reported. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Disney is set to pause all political donations in Florida over the proposed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Friday in an email to employees.

According to a report from WESH, Chapek apologized for the company’s “silence” regarding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill:

“You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry,” Chapek wrote in the email.

“We are increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states. We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values. And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review,” the statement said.

According to CNBC, Chapek told Disney shareholders on Wednesday that he would meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the legislation. He also said Disney will donate $5 million to organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which work to protect LGTBQ+ rights, according to the report.

DeSantis on Thursday brushed off criticism from Chapel calling the company “woke.”

DeSantis also claimed that Disney was profiting from relationships with China, saying “they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

Chapek ended his email by signaling future support to the LGBTO+ community from Disney.

“I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility and opportunity you deserve.”