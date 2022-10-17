TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Marco Rubio and Val Demings will meet for their first and only debate on Tuesday as they face off for the opportunity to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.

What to know

Tuesday’s “Before You Vote” debate begins at 7 p.m. ET. It’s being held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus. WPBF 25 in West Palm Beach is hosting and moderating.

There’s a lot riding on the debate for both incumbent Republican Sen. Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Demings. Rubio is currently ahead in the polls, but Demings hasn’t held back on hammering her opponent when it comes to issues like abortion rights and crime.

The debate also comes as mail voting gets underway in Florida. Ballots have already been sent out to many voters.

How to watch

WFLA is the only station in the Tampa Bay area that will carry the Senate debate live on air and online.

On TV, you can watch the debate on News Channel 8 starting at 7 p.m. ET. WFLA’s Keith Cate will be in Lake Worth for the debate and will provide coverage during newscasts before and after the debate.

The debate will also stream live on WFLA.com, the WFLA app, the WFLA Facebook page and the WFLA YouTube channel. Digital anchor J.B. Biunno will be live before and after the debate to provide interactive coverage featuring viewer comments, as well as analysis with political experts.

Weigh in

As we head into the 2022 midterm election, we want to know the most important issue to you. Use the poll below to let us know what you want to see addressed by elected officials.

Looking ahead

This is the first of two major debates that WFLA will carry this month. Next week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will face his challenger, Democrat Charlie Crist, at 7 p.m. ET in Fort Pierce.

News Channel 8 will have exclusive live coverage of the gubernatorial debate on Monday, Oct. 24.